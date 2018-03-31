Michelin Nigeria Strengthens Relationship with Dealers — Nigeria Today

Michelin Nigeria Strengthens Relationship with Dealers

Michelin tyre Services Nigeria has reiterated its resolve to strengthen the relationship with its dealers nationwide in order to ensure a smooth delivery of quality tyres and services to its teeming customers.

The company made this known recently at the Michelin Stakeholders Dinner Night between Michelin management staff and dealers at Radisson Blu hotel, on Victoria Island, Lagos.

Commercial Director of the company, Mr. Sunday Hart stated during the meeting that Michelin is in a long haul relationship with its dealers and would always support their businesses.

According to the Director, “we are planning new initiatives during the year and we are going to take our dealers along, and our focus will be customer centred”. He said Michelin does not just sell tyres as the company is concerned about saving lives on Nigerian roads, “that is why we ensure only quality tyres are distributed”.

Also speaking, the Sales/Marketing Director of Michelin Nigeria, Mr. Kayode Sangotayo, encouraged the dealers to also ensure that the end users of tyres are adequately attended to and the necessary feedback is obtained.

According to Sangotayo, the retreat is “meant for Michelin Business Associates, who are Michelin partners in progress. We appreciate them every year to give them our heartfelt appreciation of their performances, we bring them together in order for them to have a sense of belonging”.

Michelin Tyre Services offers its numerous customers a range of tyres including passenger car tyres, Light Truck tyres, Truck tyres, Earth Mover tyres, Sports Utility Vehicles tyres now called PDP (People Driving Pleasure) among others. Aside Michelin brand, it also distributes other brands like Komoran, TIGAR and BF Goodrich- all sourced from Europe.

Beyond making available a wide range of quality tyres, the company equally offers quality after-sales services in its Tyre Service Centres plus the mobile Technical services vans across the country providing tyre fitment, balancing and alignment and other free technical services.

During this Dinner, various take away gifts as traditionally done were given to the dealers as token to appreciate their loyalty and commitment to differentiate them from ordinary dealers and show really that they are partners to the company ever since inception.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

