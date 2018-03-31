Mikel Wishes Chelsea Legend Wilkins Speedy Recovery After Heart Attack — Nigeria Today

Wilkins, 61, has been placed in an induced coma after suffering a heart attack and a fall on Friday night.

The former Chelsea legend and former England international was taken to St George’s Hospital in South London on Friday night with his son Ross saying it would be “touch and go whether my father will get through this”.

Wilkins was given the all-clear after a double-heart bypass last summer and also revealed in 2014 that he was battling ulcerative colitis but he has worked regularly as a media pundit, appearing on Alan Brazil’s breakfast show on Talksport as recently as Tuesday morning.

“Saddened to hear the news about my good friend Ray Wilkins. All my thoughts and prayers are with you for a full recovery ,” Mikel wrote on Twitter on Saturday.