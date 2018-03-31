Mikel Wishes Chelsea Legend Wilkins Speedy Recovery After Heart Attack — Nigeria Today

Mikel Wishes Chelsea Legend Wilkins Speedy Recovery After Heart Attack
Nigeria captain Mikel Obi has joined the football community in wishing Ray Wilkins well following disturbing news on the health condition of the former Chelsea assistant manager, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.
Wilkins, 61, has been placed in an induced coma after suffering a heart attack and a fall on Friday night.
The former Chelsea legend and former England international was taken to St George’s Hospital in South London on Friday night with his son Ross saying it would be “touch and go whether my father will get through this”.
Wilkins was given the all-clear after a double-heart bypass last summer and also revealed in 2014 that he was battling ulcerative colitis but he has worked regularly as a media pundit, appearing on Alan Brazil’s breakfast show on Talksport as recently as Tuesday morning.
“Saddened to hear the news about my good friend Ray Wilkins. All my thoughts and prayers are with you for a full recovery ,” Mikel wrote on Twitter on Saturday.
Wilkins won 84 England caps between 1976 and 1986 and had a hugely successful playing and coaching career starting at Chelsea and Manchester United before spells at Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Rangers and Queens Park Rangers, among others.
He was the assistant manager under Carlo Ancelotti when Chelsea won both the 2009/10 Premier League and the FA Cup, the first in the club’s history.
On November 11, 2010, it was announced that Wilkins’ contract with Chelsea “would not be renewed” and that he was to leave the club “with immediate effect”.
The post Mikel Wishes Chelsea Legend Wilkins Speedy Recovery After Heart Attack appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!