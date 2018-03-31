Witnesses say shooting suspect not impersonating an officer - WSMV Nashville — Nigeria Today

Witnesses say shooting suspect not impersonating an officer – WSMV Nashville
|
WSMV Nashville
|
Witnesses say shooting suspect not impersonating an officer
WSMV Nashville
Witnesses are disputing the facts in the Hopkinsville Police Department's press release about the death of officer Phillip Meacham. MOREAdditional LinksPoll. The witnesses of the shooting on Paulette Court said James Decoursey never impersonated a …
Police Blotter 03-29-2018
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!