Mourinho: Ask Pogba Why He Is Struggling — Nigeria Today

Mourinho: Ask Pogba Why He Is Struggling

José Mourinho says he knows nothing about Pogba’s dip in form, as he believes he will have the answer.

The Frenchman has only started four of United’s last 11 games, as his poor form is a problem for Mourinho.

However, the Portuguese could offer no explanation for Pogba’s questionable form.

“Ask him. Ask him when you get a chance what he thinks about it,” he told UK newspapers.

Pogba, 25, suffered a hamstring injury in September, seeing him sidelined for two months.

“It’s nothing to do with his injury. His recovery was good,” he said.

“This season and also last season [he had a bad injury]. But I think he’s very fine after the injury.

“It was a difficult injury, it was an injury that other players, other clubs, other medical assessments – they end in surgery.

“His option – with the medical opinions – was not to go to the surgery table and his recovery was really, really good.

“So I think he is more than fine in relation to his recovery from the injury which is an area sometimes where you have a recurrence. In his case, not at all.”

