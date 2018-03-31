MUSIC: Eyezy – Burger — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Eyezy – Burger

Nigerian singer/songwriter/producer/multi-instrumentalist EYEZY. has released his new hit single. The singer released the single titled “Burger” barely eight months after he released his second studio album “Genesis”.

His first hit was 2012’s “Let It Burn,” which made waves in The South-South region of Nigeria and paved the way for him to develop his music career in both Europe and Nigeria markets.

The 2017 Icons Award winner Producer of the Year, Eyezy has proven himself to be 2018’s breakthrough artist to watch as “Burger” continues to climb higher making huge massive airplay because it showed an interesting unique story which Nigerians have been accustomed to.

Hard at work in the studio, Eyezy is putting the finishing touches on his debut album (due later this year). A second taste of the project,”MAGA DON PAY”, was released late 2016.

If everything goes according to plan, Eyezy will be one of 2018’s biggest breakout stars.

