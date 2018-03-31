MUSIC: Pauli-B – Can’t Kill Myself — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Pauli-B – Can’t Kill Myself

Fast rising singer Pauli-B is not resting on her oars as she releases her 2018 debut single titled ‘CAN’T KILL MYSELF’ produced by Dr. Rad.

The 21 year-old Law student at the University of Toronto is billed to have her first headline concert tonight 31st March, 2018 at Julianna Banquet Hall Center, Ontario, Canada in an effort to further expand the acceptance & popularity of African music in the North American continent.

Instagram/Twitter: @PauliBofficial.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/Pauli-B-Cant-Kill-Myself.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Pauli-B – Can’t Kill Myself appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

