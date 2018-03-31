MUSIC: Taiwo Oladoye – Mercy - 360Nobs.com — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Taiwo Oladoye – Mercy – 360Nobs.com
|
360Nobs.com
|
MUSIC: Taiwo Oladoye – Mercy
360Nobs.com
Multi-award winning contemporary Gospel artiste and worship leader, Taiwo Oladoye is out with a new single 'Mercy'. 'Mercy', a mid-tempo, African rhythm is a song of prayer depicting a soul that recognizes God's authority as 'The One' who promotes …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!