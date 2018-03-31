 MUSIC: Taiwo Oladoye – Mercy - 360Nobs.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Taiwo Oladoye – Mercy – 360Nobs.com

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


360Nobs.com

MUSIC: Taiwo Oladoye – Mercy
360Nobs.com
Multi-award winning contemporary Gospel artiste and worship leader, Taiwo Oladoye is out with a new single 'Mercy'. 'Mercy', a mid-tempo, African rhythm is a song of prayer depicting a soul that recognizes God's authority as 'The One' who promotes

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.