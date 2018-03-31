MUSIC: Taiwo Oladoye – Mercy — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Taiwo Oladoye – Mercy

Multi-award winning contemporary Gospel artiste and worship leader, Taiwo Oladoye is out with a new single ‘Mercy’.

‘Mercy’, a mid-tempo, African rhythm is a song of prayer depicting a soul that recognizes God’s authority as ‘The One’ who promotes ultimately. Without giving credence to laziness, ‘Mercy’ seeks to reinforce the message that intelligence and diligence are key, yet limited in what they can achieve. However, with God’s mercy, the results become limitless.

Taiwo, since the release of her previous multi-award winning debut album, has continued to minister more via live worship sessions and concerts, whilst working on her sophomore album and strengthening her career as an advertising practitioner.

‘Mercy’ is written and co-produced by Toyin Adeniji. Produced by Nsikak David and has much love from Daniel Kenny (Bass Guitar), Samuel Onwudo O (Drums), Nsikak David (Lead Guitar) and Willz (Audio Mix).

‘Mercy’ is being released from the stable of Waves Rekord. Executive Producer David Oladoye.

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/9pqjcw5io2/MERCY.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Taiwo Oladoye – Mercy appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

