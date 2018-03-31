My Songs Don’t Promote Illegalities – 9ice Reacts To NBC Ban — Nigeria Today

My Songs Don’t Promote Illegalities – 9ice Reacts To NBC Ban

Following the news of National Broadcasting Commission placing ban on the song of the popular artiste, 9ice, the singer who had kept mute on the issue has finally gave his reaction.

In a chat with Saturday beats, 9ice expressed surprise that his song, ‘Living things,’ could be banned because according to him, most of his songs don’t promote illegalities but hard work among youths.

He further stated that he was not aware of the ban till it was brought to his notice by Saturday Beats.

He Said:

“My song has been banned again?” he exclaimed. The singer continued, “I am surprised that they banned my songs because most of my music is to inspire the youths to work hard and ensure they do things the right way. I don’t sing songs that would encourage anyone to do the wrong thing. I have been in this industry for a while and I know better than to do such

