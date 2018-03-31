Naomi Campbell: Buhari’s aide calls Nigerians animals — Nigeria Today

Naomi Campbell: Buhari’s aide calls Nigerians animals
Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital/New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, has described Nigerians as animals for ‘slandering Naomi Campbell’. Campbell, a super model, had shared a tweet alongside several photos with Buhari at the Eko Atlantic City launch. The pictures of Buhari with the Super Model stirred up controversies on the social media. Reacting, […]
