 Naomi Campbell: Buhari’s aide calls Nigerians animals — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Naomi Campbell: Buhari’s aide calls Nigerians animals

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital/New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, has described Nigerians as animals for ‘slandering Naomi Campbell’.  Campbell, a super model, had shared a tweet alongside several photos with Buhari at the Eko Atlantic City launch. The pictures of Buhari with the Super Model stirred up controversies on the social media. Reacting, […]

Naomi Campbell: Buhari’s aide calls Nigerians animals

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.