 Navy trains personnel on arms handling in Delta - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Navy trains personnel on arms handling in Delta – The Punch

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

Navy trains personnel on arms handling in Delta
The Punch
The Nigerian Navy says it remains committed to the training of its personnel towards equipping them with modern day tactics in dealing with emerging maritime challenges in the country, particularly in the Central Naval Command of the Niger Delta where
Navy Seizes 130000 Liters Refined Diesel, Arrests SevenSaharaReporters.com
Navy raises alarm over maritime securityDaily Trust
FG earmarks N90b for regional economic zonesTVC News
NAIJA.NG
all 14 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.