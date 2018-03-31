New Music: DJ Dotwine feat. Smitz & Dapo Tuburna – Formation — Nigeria Today

New Music: DJ Dotwine feat. Smitz & Dapo Tuburna – Formation

Fast emerging disc jockey, DJ Dotwine (real name Adedotun Ajayi) teams up with Spice Records act, Smitz and Tinny Entertainment act, Dapo Tuburna on his new single titled Formation, produced by Quebeat. The song is an incredible fusion of afro-sounds and dancehall.​ Listen and Download below: Download

