New Video: Mel Rouge – Madam — Nigeria Today

New Video: Mel Rouge – Madam

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Following her debut single Senpe featuring Burna Boy, Nigerian-British Afro-pop sensation, Mel Rouge who now joins Lima Music as their latest signee is back with another hit, Madam. The track was produced by Ozedikus, mixed by Suka Sounds. Hit Play below!

