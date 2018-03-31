New Video: Mel Rouge – Madam — Nigeria Today

New Video: Mel Rouge – Madam

Following her debut single Senpe featuring Burna Boy, Nigerian-British Afro-pop sensation, Mel Rouge who now joins Lima Music as their latest signee is back with another hit, Madam. The track was produced by Ozedikus, mixed by Suka Sounds. Hit Play below!

The post New Video: Mel Rouge – Madam appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

