Ngige, Kokori And NSITF Board — Nigeria Today

Ngige, Kokori And NSITF Board

To most Nigerians, especially stakeholders in the labour sector, the major saddle for the organised labour at the moment, ought to be the actualisation of the new minimum wage to bring the nation’s dipped working condition to the upbeat. However, the oozing tale of sleaze from the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund(NSITF) an agency whose […]

The post Ngige, Kokori And NSITF Board appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

