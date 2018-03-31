Niantic agrees to settle Pokémon GO Fest lawsuit — Nigeria Today

Niantic agrees to settle Pokémon GO Fest lawsuit
The Pokemon Go Fest in Chicago’s Grant Park turned out to be a bit of a disaster for many attendees. Now, Niantic has agreed to reimburse attendee’s the costs of travel and lodging accrued during the event.
