Niantic agrees to settle Pokémon GO Fest lawsuit — Nigeria Today

Niantic agrees to settle Pokémon GO Fest lawsuit

The Pokemon Go Fest in Chicago’s Grant Park turned out to be a bit of a disaster for many attendees. Now, Niantic has agreed to reimburse attendee’s the costs of travel and lodging accrued during the event.

