Nigeria: Help Us Return Home, 90-Year-Old Begs Buhari From Benue IDP Camp - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today

Nigeria: Help Us Return Home, 90-Year-Old Begs Buhari From Benue IDP Camp – AllAfrica.com

Vanguard

Nigeria: Help Us Return Home, 90-Year-Old Begs Buhari From Benue IDP Camp
Makurdi — This is certainly not the best of times for the aged and elderly in communities mindlessly invaded and sacked ceaselessly by herdsmen in Logo and Guma local government areas of Benue state. It started from January 1 when the state was thrown
