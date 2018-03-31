Nigeria: Help Us Return Home, 90-Year-Old Begs Buhari From Benue IDP Camp - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today

Nigeria: Help Us Return Home, 90-Year-Old Begs Buhari From Benue IDP Camp – AllAfrica.com
|
Vanguard
|
Nigeria: Help Us Return Home, 90-Year-Old Begs Buhari From Benue IDP Camp
AllAfrica.com
Makurdi — This is certainly not the best of times for the aged and elderly in communities mindlessly invaded and sacked ceaselessly by herdsmen in Logo and Guma local government areas of Benue state. It started from January 1 when the state was thrown …
Benue attacks: IDPs cry to Nigerian government for help, want to return home
Herdsmen attack will soon end,Gov. Ortom tells Benue people
Ortom worries over children in IDP camps
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!