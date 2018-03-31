Nigerians passing through trials, tribulations – Ayade — Nigeria Today

Nigerians passing through trials, tribulations – Ayade
Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state has observed that Nigerians are passing through trials and tribulations. In an Esther message to people of the state and Nigerians, Ayade said the people should embrace God’s ever-new life. He said, “for there to be a testimony, there must be trials and tribulations, while reaffirming the resolve […]
