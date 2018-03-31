 Nigerians passing through trials, tribulations – Ayade — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigerians passing through trials, tribulations – Ayade

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state has observed that Nigerians are passing through trials and tribulations. In an Esther message to people of the state and Nigerians, Ayade said the people should embrace God’s ever-new life. He said, “for there to be a testimony, there must be trials and tribulations, while reaffirming the resolve […]

Nigerians passing through trials, tribulations – Ayade

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.