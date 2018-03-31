Nigeria's Palm Oil deficit hits $800m - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Nigeria’s Palm Oil deficit hits $800m – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Nigeria's Palm Oil deficit hits $800m
Vanguard
Trade Statistics for International Business Development has said Nigeria's Palm Oil deficit is now $800m. The body, in its report stated that the legal import for palm oil in Nigeria falls within the range of $224 to $546 million. Nigeria was one of …
Palm Oil Market Production by Type and Producing Countries 2018
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!