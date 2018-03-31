 Nigeria's Palm Oil deficit hits $800m - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Nigeria’s Palm Oil deficit hits $800m – Vanguard

Vanguard

Trade Statistics for International Business Development has said Nigeria's Palm Oil deficit is now $800m. The body, in its report stated that the legal import for palm oil in Nigeria falls within the range of $224 to $546 million. Nigeria was one of
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

