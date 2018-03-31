 Nigeria’s peaceful co-existence crucial to Africa’s devt — USAID — Nigeria Today
Nigeria’s peaceful co-existence crucial to Africa’s devt — USAID

Posted on Mar 31, 2018

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) on Saturday stressed the need for peaceful co-existence among ethnic groups in Nigeria to engender development in the nation and in Africa. The USAID Mission Director, Mr Stephen Haykin, made the declaration in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). He spoke on the sidelines of the premier […]

