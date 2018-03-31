Nigeria’s peaceful co-existence crucial to Africa’s devt — USAID — Nigeria Today

Nigeria’s peaceful co-existence crucial to Africa’s devt — USAID
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) on Saturday stressed the need for peaceful co-existence among ethnic groups in Nigeria to engender development in the nation and in Africa. The USAID Mission Director, Mr Stephen Haykin, made the declaration in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). He spoke on the sidelines of the premier […]
The post Nigeria’s peaceful co-existence crucial to Africa’s devt — USAID appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!