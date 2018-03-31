Nissan, NADDC to develop Nigeria's auto industry - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Nissan, NADDC to develop Nigeria’s auto industry – The Punch



The Punch Nissan, NADDC to develop Nigeria's auto industry

The Punch

A new partnership between global automaker, Nissan, and the National Automotive Design and Development Council is set to benefit the industry in Nigeria. In a meeting with NADDC officials, led by the Director-General, Mr. Jelani Aliyu, in Lagos, Nissan …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

