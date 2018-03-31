No Be Hype, I Dey Sing Abeg – Rekeedo Banks Brags On Twitter — Nigeria Today

No Be Hype, I Dey Sing Abeg – Rekeedo Banks Brags On Twitter

Mavin’s Reekado Banks Brags about his singing talent on Twitter. After several bangers and hits, in anticipation to his next single ‘Pull Up’ he took to his Twitter handle to brag saying ‘No be hype i dey sing abeg’ Let’s not be too fast to judge or Criticize, let’s wait for the song to be […]

The post No Be Hype, I Dey Sing Abeg – Rekeedo Banks Brags On Twitter appeared first on Ngyab.

