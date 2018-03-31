 Nollywood Actress Eniola Badmus Rocks Cleavage Bearing Outfit - Hit Or Miss? — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nollywood Actress Eniola Badmus Rocks Cleavage Bearing Outfit – Hit Or Miss?

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Entertainment, Fashion, News | 0 comments

I don’t like to be the bearer of bad news guys but for me, this is a miss. Eniola Badmus, the badass Yoruba actor wore a cleavage bearing outfit and we are asking; 
Hit or Miss?

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.