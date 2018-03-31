North Korea to send teams to next two Olympics — Nigeria Today

North Korea to send teams to next two Olympics

North Korea President Kim Jong Un is committed to sending teams to the next two Olympics, the IOC chief Thomas Bach said Saturday. He unveiled the commitment of North Korea after a rare meeting with the leader of the nuclear-armed regime in Pyongyang. Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, also said the IOC […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

