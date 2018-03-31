 North Korea to send teams to next two Olympics — Nigeria Today
North Korea to send teams to next two Olympics

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

North Korea President Kim Jong Un is committed to sending teams to the next two Olympics, the IOC chief Thomas Bach said Saturday. He unveiled the commitment of North Korea after a rare meeting with the leader of the nuclear-armed regime in Pyongyang. Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, also said the IOC […]

