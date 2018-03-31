‘North ready to debate Nigeria’s existence, restructuring’ – Ango Abdullahi — Nigeria Today

‘North ready to debate Nigeria’s existence, restructuring’ – Ango Abdullahi

The Spokesman of Arewa Consultative Forum, Prof. Ango Abdullahi has expressed the North’s readiness to debate whether Nigeria should remain as a country or not. Abdullahi added that some Nigerians believe the regions making up the country were mistakenly put together by the British colonialists. The ACF chieftain told ThisDay Newspaper: “The issue of restructuring, […]

