 ‘North ready to debate Nigeria’s existence, restructuring’ – Ango Abdullahi — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

‘North ready to debate Nigeria’s existence, restructuring’ – Ango Abdullahi

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Spokesman of Arewa Consultative Forum, Prof. Ango Abdullahi has expressed the North’s readiness to debate whether Nigeria should remain as a country or not. Abdullahi added that some Nigerians believe the regions making up the country were mistakenly put together by the British colonialists. The ACF chieftain told ThisDay Newspaper: “The issue of restructuring, […]

‘North ready to debate Nigeria’s existence, restructuring’ – Ango Abdullahi

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.