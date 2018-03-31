Nzimande calls on officers to show no mercy to traffic transgressors - Eyewitness News — Nigeria Today

Nzimande calls on officers to show no mercy to traffic transgressors – Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News
Nzimande calls on officers to show no mercy to traffic transgressors
Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG – Transport Minister Blade Nzimande says his department has launched an investigation into the cause of three fatal crashes this week. The three accidents happened in different parts of the country and claimed at least 31 lives. WATCH …
Rise in accidents involving public transport worries Nzimande
