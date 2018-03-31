 Oba Of Benin’s Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep — Nigeria Today
Oba Of Benin’s Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in News | 0 comments

THREE persons including a young man from Edo State based in Napoli, Italy have reportedly died as a result of the curse placed on human traffickers in Edo State by the Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare 11. The victim in Italy, (names withheld), was said to be a notorious human trafficker, while the two others were […]

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

