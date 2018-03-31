Oba Of Benin’s Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep — Nigeria Today

Oba Of Benin’s Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep

THREE persons including a young man from Edo State based in Napoli, Italy have reportedly died as a result of the curse placed on human traffickers in Edo State by the Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare 11. The victim in Italy, (names withheld), was said to be a notorious human trafficker, while the two others were […]

The post Oba Of Benin’s Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

