Obaseki commits to Agric Devt. in Esanland — Nigeria Today

Obaseki commits to Agric Devt. in Esanland

Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that the state government is committed to exploiting the agricultural endowments in Esanland to create jobs and improve livestock and food productivity in Edo Central.

The governor, who spoke during a townhall meeting in Esan South East Local Government, said that the agricultural initiatives in the Senatorial district includes a 400-hectare maize farm and a piggery project to be sited at the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma.

He said the development was necessary because Esanland serves as the breadbasket of Edo State and was central to some of the economic plans the state government was pursuing.

According to him, “Because of my economic plans for Edo State, I cannot fold my hands and allow insecurity in Esanland. We have pledged 400 hectares of land for maize. We are working at the Ambrose Alli University in Ekpoma on a piggery project. We are looking at cattle fattening, too. All the things that used to happen here during Ogbemudia’s time and even more, we are working to reactivate them. So that we can create jobs for young people.”

Obaseki said that the projects are germane to the state government’s food security programme, calling on the people to support government in realising the projects as they are sure to benefit from the spill-over effects.

He said, “We won’t allow insecurity derail our plans to develop the state. The plan is to ensure that development spreads to different parts of the state and ensure that youths are gainfully engaged in the sector.”

Edo State government’s agricultural plans extend to providing a climate that allows existing investors to expand, especially oil palm production companies as well as facilitating opportunities to engage rural communities in outgrower schemes. The focus on Esanland is part of the overall strategy to spread agricultural development to all parts of the state.

The post Obaseki commits to Agric Devt. in Esanland appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria

