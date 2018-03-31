 OFFICIAL VIDEO: Chi Ching Ching – Rock Di World (Remix) ft. Fatman Scoop, Patoranking & Stonebwoy — Nigeria Today
OFFICIAL VIDEO: Chi Ching Ching – Rock Di World (Remix) ft. Fatman Scoop, Patoranking & Stonebwoy

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Video | 0 comments

Dropping pins all over the map, Jamaican dancehall artist Chi Ching Ching connects with U.S. hip hop icon Fatman Scoop, Ghanaian vocalist Stonebwoy and Nigerian star Patoranking on his new remix for “Rock Di World“. Chi Ching Ching is the first artist signed to Dutty Rock Productions, the label owned and founded by multi-platinum music […]

