Ojota Lagos Market Fire: Traders count losses, seek govt assistance — Nigeria Today

Ojota Lagos Market Fire: Traders count losses, seek govt assistance

One week after a fire outbreak that destroyed over 30 stalls and goods worth millions of naira, traders at Binukonu Ultra-Modern Market in Ojota, Lagos have continued to count their losses. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the March 23 fire which started at about 1. 30 a.m, was caused by an electrical […]

The post Ojota Lagos Market Fire: Traders count losses, seek govt assistance appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

