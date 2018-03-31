 Osinbajo reveals what Amaechi ‘talks about all the time’ — Nigeria Today
Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has hailed Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, for the progress of work on the Lekki Sea Port at Ibeju Lekki in Lagos. He disclosed that Amaechi talks about the project “all the time”. In his speech at the flag off, Osinbajo also acknowledged contributions of the Nigeria Ports Authority and the […]

