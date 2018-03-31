Osinbajo reveals what Amaechi ‘talks about all the time’ — Nigeria Today

Osinbajo reveals what Amaechi ‘talks about all the time’

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has hailed Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, for the progress of work on the Lekki Sea Port at Ibeju Lekki in Lagos. He disclosed that Amaechi talks about the project “all the time”. In his speech at the flag off, Osinbajo also acknowledged contributions of the Nigeria Ports Authority and the […]

Osinbajo reveals what Amaechi ‘talks about all the time’

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

