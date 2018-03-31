Our position on Danjuma's call – Benue tribal leaders - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Our position on Danjuma’s call – Benue tribal leaders – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Our position on Danjuma's call – Benue tribal leaders
Vanguard
While some Nigerians have expressed worry and fear citing the implications of General Theophilus Danjuma's call for Nigerians to defend themselves against killers, some leaders in Benue State identify with those who argue that the call was timely to …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!