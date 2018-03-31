 “Pacific Rim: Uprising” is John Boyega not taking himself too seriously. Plus banter - YNaija — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

“Pacific Rim: Uprising” is John Boyega not taking himself too seriously. Plus banter – YNaija

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


YNaija

“Pacific Rim: Uprising” is John Boyega not taking himself too seriously. Plus banter
YNaija
Pacific Rim: Uprising was never going to be better than Guillermo del Toro's elegantly made version released in 2013. It's now becoming sci-fi tradition, sequels not matching up to the acclaim of their first volumes. Uprising has a 45% score on Rotten
'Pacific Rim Uprising' sets a worthy example for female characters in popcorn blockbustersThe Daily Dot
WEEKEND WEB: Pacific Rim blockbuster is a monster successSpalding Guardian
First Pacific Rim Uprising. Then Ready Player One. Why are movies being cancelled in India?Catch News

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.