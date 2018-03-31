PDP Chairman threatens to sue Lai Mohammed over loot list — Nigeria Today

PDP Chairman threatens to sue Lai Mohammed over loot list

Nigeria’s Information minister Alhaji Lai Mohammed may be in for a serious legal battle if the threats by the National chairman of the People’s Democratic Party PDP Prince Uche Secondus is anything to go by.

Lai Mohammed had on Friday released a list of the nation’s looters wherein the PDP chairan was listed to have embezzled N200 million naira.

But Secondus in a swift reaction to the allegations said he has been “humiliated, castigated and vilified by many as a result of the falsehood published by the minister.”

According to one of his media aides Ike Abonyi in a letter with reference number EESE&C/1/31/03/18, which was written by the Chairman’s lawyer Emeka Etiaba to Alhaji Mohammed, the Information minister has been given 48 hours to retract the fraud allegation.

“If the minister fails to meet their demands after 48 hours, we shall within 72 hours from today, proceed to a court of competent jurisdiction to ventilate our client’s right under the law and shall further seek the protection of the court against you,” the letter read.

