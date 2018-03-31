 PDP describes FG’s list of looters as “hollow and laughable” — Nigeria Today
PDP describes FG’s list of looters as “hollow and laughable”

Posted on Mar 31, 2018

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the list of alleged “looters” published by the Federal Government as “hollow and laughable” . The party dismissed the list in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan on Friday in Abuja. PDP described the list as an extension of Federal Government’s media trial […]

