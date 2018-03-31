PDP’s Apology: You’re Not Ready For Repentance, Says APC — Nigeria Today

PDP’s Apology: You’re Not Ready For Repentance, Says APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has again lashed out at the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) saying that the party has not shown remorse for its misrule when was in government despite the recent apology it offered to Nigerians. The APC however advised the PDP to “follow the example of one its leaders and former […]

The post PDP’s Apology: You’re Not Ready For Repentance, Says APC appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

