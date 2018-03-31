Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for GVC (LON:GVC) - The Ledger Gazette — Nigeria Today

Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for GVC (LON:GVC) – The Ledger Gazette
Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for GVC (LON:GVC)
GVC Holdings PLC logo Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GVC (LON:GVC) in a research note published on Friday, March 9th. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,200 ($16.58) target price on the stock. A number of other brokerages have also …
