(Photo): Policeman allegedly assaults lady for recording him beating up man in Lagos — Nigeria Today

(Photo): Policeman allegedly assaults lady for recording him beating up man in Lagos

A lady who goes by the moniker Beebee Anne on Instagram has accused a policeman attached to the Dopemu Police Division, Insp. Lawal Muritala, of assaulting her for recording him while he was beating up a man in the Dopemu, Agege area of Lagos. See post below:

The post (Photo): Policeman allegedly assaults lady for recording him beating up man in Lagos appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

