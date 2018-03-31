 (Photo): Policeman allegedly assaults lady for recording him beating up man in Lagos — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

(Photo): Policeman allegedly assaults lady for recording him beating up man in Lagos

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A lady who goes by the moniker Beebee Anne on Instagram has accused a policeman attached to the Dopemu Police Division, Insp. Lawal Muritala, of assaulting her for recording him while he was beating up a man in the Dopemu, Agege area of Lagos. See post below:

The post (Photo): Policeman allegedly assaults lady for recording him beating up man in Lagos appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.