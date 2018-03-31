Photos: Good Friday, reenacting the crucifixion walk — Nigeria Today

Photos: Good Friday, reenacting the crucifixion walk
Nigerian Christian faithful joined others worldwide as they start to celebrate the Easter festival.
Choir members of Cathedral Church of Christ Marina, Lagos on procession after 2018 Good Friday Service at the Cathedral.
The Most Rev’d Dr E. Adebola Ademowo OON the Diocesan Bishop of Lagos and Dean Emeritus, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion with wife Mrs Oluranti Ademowo and clergy of the Cathedral Church of Christ Marina Lagos after 2018 Good Friday service at Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina Lagos
A man lies on the ground carrying a crucifix during a dramatisation of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ to mark Good Friday, heralding the start of Easter celebrations, in Lagos on March 30, 2018. Nigerian Christian faithful have joined others worldwide as they start to celebrate the Easter festival / AFP PHOTO /
A man lies on the ground carrying a crucifix during a dramatisation of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ to mark Good Friday, heralding the start of Easter celebrations, in Lagos on March 30, 2018. Nigerian Christian faithful have joined others worldwide as they start to celebrate the Easter festival ./ AFP PHOTO /
A man carries a crucifix during a dramatisation of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ to mark Good Friday, heralding the start of Easter celebrations, in Lagos on March 30, 2018.
Christians march as they follow a dramatisation of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ to mark Good Friday, heralding the start of Easter celebrations, in Lagos on March 30, 2018.
People carry a man on a cross during a dramatisation of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ to mark Good Friday, heralding the start of Easter celebrations, in Lagos on March 30, 2018.
A young girl is comforted as she cries during a dramatisation of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ to mark Good Friday, heralding the start of Easter celebrations, in Lagos on March 30, 2018.
A man showers another with water during a dramatisation of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ to mark Good Friday, heralding the start of Easter celebrations, in Lagos on March 30, 2018.
Women walk during a dramatisation of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ to mark Good Friday, heralding the start of Easter celebrations, in Lagos on March 30, 2018.
An actor dressed as Jesus Christ carries a cross, as he reenacts the crucifixion walk, along the cobble streets of Old San Juan during the Good Friday procession in San Juan, Puerto Rico on March 30, 2018. / AFP PHOTO /
The image of Christ is carried in a “Holy Burial” procession during Good Friday, as part of Holy Week celebrations in Guatemala City, on March 30, 2018. Christians around the world are marking the Holy Week, commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, leading up to his resurrection on Easter. / AFP PHOTO /
Actors perform the Passion of Jesus Christ during the Good Friday’s procession within Holy Week celebrations, in Tlaquepaque, Jalisco State, Mexico, on March 30, 2018. T / AFP PHOTO
Catholic devotees reenact the sufferings of Jesus Christ during a Good Friday procession at the Rocinha favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on March 30, 2018. / AFP PHOTO /
Catholic devotees reenact the sufferings of Jesus Christ during a Good Friday procession at the Rocinha favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on March 30, 2018. / AFP PHOTO /
The post
Photos: Good Friday, reenacting the crucifixion walk appeared first on Vanguard News.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Also, Like us on facebook
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.
Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Related
Comments
Be the First to Comment!