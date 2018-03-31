Photos: King Micheal shoots new video “Slay Queen”. — Nigeria Today

Photos: King Micheal shoots new video “Slay Queen”.

King Micheal is not about to give us a break. After his last year concert the self-proclaimed dancehall King is planning another concert later this years he is working his way up to make things work.

The singer recently shot his latest video addition titled Slay Queen and is said to have costed him close to 10 million shillings.

The singer has reliably informed us it will be released in the first week of April.

