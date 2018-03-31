Photos: King Micheal shoots new video “Slay Queen”. — Nigeria Today

Photos: King Micheal shoots new video “Slay Queen”.
King Micheal is not about to give us a break. After his last year concert the self-proclaimed dancehall King is planning another concert later this years he is working his way up to make things work.
The singer recently shot his latest video addition titled Slay Queen and is said to have costed him close to 10 million shillings.
The singer has reliably informed us it will be released in the first week of April.
The post Photos: King Micheal shoots new video “Slay Queen”. appeared first on BigEye.UG.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BigEye.UG. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!