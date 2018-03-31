 PHOTOS: Sneak Peek Into Timaya’s Multimillion Naira Lekki Home — Nigeria Today
PHOTOS: Sneak Peek Into Timaya’s Multimillion Naira Lekki Home

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Photos | 0 comments

Timaya is balling big time and it’s a prove that hard work pays off big time. Inetimi Alfred Odon better known as Timaya is one of the top Nigerian celebrities who have seriously invested in the acquisition of landed properties. The latest project on the ‘Dem Mama’ crooner’s list is a massive multimillion naira house […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

