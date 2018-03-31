Photos: Two dead as a storey-building collapses in Lagos — Nigeria Today

Photos: Two dead as a storey-building collapses in Lagos

Two persons were on Saturday confirmed dead, after a storey building collapsed in Lagos.

The building situated at No. 9 Abeje Street Markaz, Agege Local Government Area, was gathered to have been marked for distressed by the Lagos State government before caving in.

Adesina Tiamiyu, General Manager of Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA) in a statement sent to The Nation, said the building suffered a partial collapse at the backside.

“Investigation carried out by the LASEMA Response Team at the scene of incident revealed that a distress storey building suffered partial collapse at the backside” he said.

“Two persons(female adult Toyin Ogundimu 35yrs and a young girl Sherifat Olalere 11yrs) lost their lives to the incident and one male adult (Mustapher Salaudeen) was rescued and treated at the incident by the ambulance crew”.

