Plateau United warn mischief makers - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Plateau United warn mischief makers – The Punch
|
Plateau United warn mischief makers
The Punch
The management of Nigeria champions Plateau United on Friday warned those it described as 'demigods' to desist from their mischief, which it said was capable of affecting its image and performance. In a statement by their spokesman, Albert Dakup, the …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!