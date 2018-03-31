Police arrest 2 notorious cultists in Lagos — Nigeria Today

Police arrest 2 notorious cultists in Lagos
The police in Lagos State, on Friday, said they had arrested two suspected cultists, simply identified as Kanmi,( also known as Father) and Alami Samuel. The spokesman of the command, SP Chike Oti confirmed the arrest to newsmen, stressing that they were nabbed on Thursday while trying to attack a rival gang member at Illasamaja […]
