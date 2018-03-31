Police arrest notorious cultist, partner in Lagos - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Police arrest notorious cultist, partner in Lagos – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Police arrest notorious cultist, partner in Lagos
The Nation Newspaper
An alleged notorious cultist, identified simply as Kanmi alias Father and one Samuel Alami have been arrested by the police in Lagos. The suspects were arrested around 5pm on Thursday, at Hassan Street, Ilasamaja while they were allegedly engaged in …
CP orders arrest of Inspector for slapping lady inside commercial bus
Police arrest suspect in family fight: North Olmsted police blotter
Police arrest 14-year-old for series of online scams
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!