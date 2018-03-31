Police launch manhunt for teacher 'who stabbed wife' - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today

Police launch manhunt for teacher ‘who stabbed wife’ – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Police launch manhunt for teacher 'who stabbed wife'
Daily Nation
Police in Kakamega have launched a manhunt for a teacher who stabbed his wife. PHOTO | FILE. In Summary. The man and woman had separated following frequent arguments. He went to her grocery stall in the market and after an argument, stabbed her on the …
Dallas woman gets 10 years' probation for drunken stabbing that left her a widow
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!