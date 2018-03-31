 Police recover 46 firearms, 126 live ammunition, others in Benue - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Police recover 46 firearms, 126 live ammunition, others in Benue – Vanguard

Police recover 46 firearms, 126 live ammunition, others in Benue
The task force set up by the Benue state Police Command to mop up illegal weapons in the state as directed by the Inspector General of Police has recovered 46 different high calibre firearms and 126 rounds of live ammunition across the state
