Pope Francis baptises heroic Nigerian beggar in Italy - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Pope Francis baptises heroic Nigerian beggar in Italy – Pulse Nigeria



Pulse Nigeria Pope Francis baptises heroic Nigerian beggar in Italy

Pulse Nigeria

John Ogah, an illegal Nigerian immigrant in Italy was begging for alms when he saw a thief running off with some cash, and he stopped him. Published: 31.03.2018 , Refreshed: 7 minutes ago; Dimeji Akinloye. Print; eMail · Pope Francis with John Ogah at …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest