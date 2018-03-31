Pope Francis baptises heroic Nigerian beggar in Italy - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Pope Francis baptises heroic Nigerian beggar in Italy – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Pope Francis baptises heroic Nigerian beggar in Italy
Pulse Nigeria
John Ogah, an illegal Nigerian immigrant in Italy was begging for alms when he saw a thief running off with some cash, and he stopped him. Published: 31.03.2018 , Refreshed: 7 minutes ago; Dimeji Akinloye. Print; eMail · Pope Francis with John Ogah at …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!