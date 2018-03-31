 Pope Francis baptises heroic Nigerian beggar in Italy - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

John Ogah, an illegal Nigerian immigrant in Italy was begging for alms when he saw a thief running off with some cash, and he stopped him. Published: 31.03.2018 , Refreshed: 7 minutes ago; Dimeji Akinloye. Print; eMail · Pope Francis with John Ogah at

