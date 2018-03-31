Pope Never Said There Is No Hell – Vatican — Nigeria Today

Pope Never Said There Is No Hell – Vatican

The Vatican has denied that Pope Francis told a well-known Italian journalist that “there is no hell”. The quote came in an article in Italy’s La Repubblica daily. But the Vatican said “no quotations” in the article “should be considered as a faithful transcription” of the Pope’s words. The Vatican said the article was based […]

