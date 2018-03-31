Popular Rapper Beats Up Girlfriend, Knocks Out Her Teeth — Nigeria Today

Popular Rapper Beats Up Girlfriend, Knocks Out Her Teeth
Popular rapper, Fabolous has been arrested for beating up his longtime girlfriend, Emily Bustamante. According to NorthJersey.com quoting the victim, the beating was so severe that she lost her two front teeth. She added that Fabolous also threatened to shoot her and her family. Bustamante claimed that Fabolous had become enraged after learning on Instagram that […]
