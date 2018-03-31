PR: VR Casino OKO Is a New Project Based on OKOIN Tokens — Nigeria Today

PR: VR Casino OKO Is a New Project Based on OKOIN Tokens

VR Technology, the founder of the OKOIN, is launching a new project based on the same name token – VR Casino OKO. This is the third blockchain project, which tokenomics is based on the OKOIN tokens. Two predecessors are VR Platform OKO (the platform for distributing interactive VR adult movies) and OKO Pay (the payment system for VR Technology partners through which they can accept OKOIN tokens for goods and services). It is noteworthy that all three projects are not interchangeable. Each of them is independent, and they work in parallel, thereby expanding the reach of the audience and increasing the value, stability and liquidity of the OKOIN token.

VR Casino OKO project

VR Casino OKO is a unique project that combines the atmosphere of the game in real casinos with the availability of online gambling and transparency of the blockchain. The project is based on the VR OKO helmet whose sales have already exceeded 70,000 units. In the future VR Technology plans to make the system available for other VR-devices (Oculus Rift, HTC VIve and others), provided that their hardware and software will meet the technical requirements of the project.

In more than 40 countries casinos are prohibited. As a result, online casinos are trying to occupy a free niche. According to the analytical company Newzoo the gross profit of online casinos stably increases by 8-10% per year and is more than 43.7 billion euros by 2017.

At the same time, online casinos have shortcomings. The main one is that the win or loss is determined by the work of the computer program algorithm and it’s honesty and transparency is questionable. In addition, the monitor screen and software interface can not convey the atmosphere and glow of the passions of the gambling establishment.

More modern formats of online gambling – VR-casino partially solve the problem of visualization. However, the user still sees virtual reality computer rendering in the helmet (painted, artificial casino, albeit in very high quality). And the winning of bets is determined by a computer program.

The main difference between the VR Casino OKO project and its analogues is that using the VR helmet the user sees a live broadcast from the VR cameras installed in this casino. Cameras have a 180 degrees viewing angle and show the table, the croupier and everything that happens in real time.

In addition to the effect of presence, the user of the VR Casino OKO can also bets in real time. To do this OKOIN tokens are used as a casino chips. Smart contracts make the game as transparent and fair as possible.

ICO project will be held in parallel with the ICO project OKOIN: from March 25 to April 25 (due to the fact that the tokens in both projects are the same). Accordingly, the affiliate program, the bounty program and the played tickets for the private party OKO Stars are equally relevant.

Special offers

Offer #1

Valid March 25 to April 10, 2018

Add yourself to the “List of the First” and buy OKOIN tokens for more than 20 ETH at a starting price of $1.

Important: other sales do not apply for the list of the first!

Offer #2

Valid March 25 to April 25, 2018

Buy OKOIN tokens and get bonuses:

1 ETH and more: +30% bonus

3 ETH and more: +40% bonus

5 ETH and more: +50% bonus

15 ETH and more: VIP ticket to the OKO Stars party as a gift

